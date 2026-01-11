Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 32,876 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $29,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $73.62.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

