Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 13,408 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 819,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $98.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

