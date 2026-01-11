Analysts Set Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL) Price Target at $2.71

Shares of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.7083.
AGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Agilon Health from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Agilon Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st.
Key Stories Impacting Agilon Health
- Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky filed/issued notices reminding shareholders of the March 2, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline in a securities class action against agilon health. March 2, 2026 Deadline: Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Join Class Action Suit Against AGL
- Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman urged AGL investors to act after a class action filing and is soliciting potential lead plaintiffs with the same March 2 deadline. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges agilon health, inc. Investors to Act
- Negative Sentiment: The Gross Law Firm issued a class?action notice to AGL shareholders and highlighted the upcoming filing deadline, adding another recognized plaintiff firm to the litigation mix. The Gross Law Firm Notifies agilon health inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Portnoy Law Firm announced a class action covering purchases between Feb. 26 and Aug. 4, 2025 and is soliciting lead plaintiff motions before March 2, 2026. Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of agilon health, inc. Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Bernstein Liebhard and Robbins LLP each issued class?action notices reminding investors of the litigation and lead?plaintiff process, increasing the number of firms representing shareholder claims. Bernstein Liebhard LLP Investor Alert Robbins LLP Class Action Notice
- Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi announced an investigation and encouraged affected investors to contact the firm, further signaling coordinated plaintiff interest. Faruqi & Faruqi Investigates Claims on Behalf of agilon health Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Several smaller firms and plaintiff?side lawyers (Howard G. Smith, Frank R. Cruz and others) have opened securities?fraud investigations and solicited investors — adding to the litigation publicity and potential legal costs/uncertainty. Howard G. Smith Notice Frank R. Cruz Notice
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilon Health
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Amundi boosted its position in Agilon Health by 49.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,484,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 489,414 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilon Health in the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilon Health by 1,028.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 789,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 719,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilon Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 178,477 shares during the period.
Agilon Health Stock Performance
Shares of AGL stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.05. Agilon Health has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.
Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 75.92% and a negative net margin of 5.24%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilon Health will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Agilon Health
Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.
Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.
