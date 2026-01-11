Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $13.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,264,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,554,000 after buying an additional 139,194 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,649,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,702.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 362,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after buying an additional 354,776 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 342,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $120.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $120.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.