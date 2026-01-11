MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.54 and last traded at GBX 1.51. 430,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 924% from the average session volume of 42,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50.

MaxCyte Trading Down 2.6%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte is a leading cell-engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research. MaxCyte brings best-in-class technology paired with ongoing support designed to facilitate complex engineering of a wide variety of cells and payloads, with the aim of advancing new treatment options for patients. For over 20 years, MaxCyte has been perfecting the art of cell-engineering, venturing beyond today’s process to innovate tomorrow’s solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.