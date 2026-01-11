ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Shares Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 7,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

ITV Stock Up 11.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc is a leading commercial broadcaster based in the United Kingdom, offering a portfolio of free-to-air television channels, on-demand streaming services and digital advertising solutions. Its core operations include the operation of flagship channels such as ITV1, ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4, as well as the hybrid streaming platform ITVX. The company’s broadcast channels reach millions of UK households each week, delivering entertainment, news, sport and reality programming funded primarily through advertising revenues.

Beyond traditional broadcasting, ITV plc has built a significant production and distribution arm through ITV Studios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.