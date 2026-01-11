Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,228 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $46,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $38.64 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.