Legacy Trust Acquires 2,951 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 157.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $298.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $299.70. The company has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.