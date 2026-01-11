Legacy Trust Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Legacy Trust increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $34,381.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,698.08. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Erste Group Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.