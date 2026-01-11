Legacy Trust Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Legacy Trust bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $203.17 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.33 and its 200 day moving average is $192.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.06.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 178,358 shares of company stock worth $39,229,623 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

