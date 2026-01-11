iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Acquired by Independence Financial Advisors LLC

Independence Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,965,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,426,739,000 after buying an additional 1,281,679 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,910,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,388,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,991,000 after purchasing an additional 417,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,824 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.18 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.09 and a one year high of $112.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.