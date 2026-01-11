Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.9% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $30,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 192,929.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 760,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 760,142 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,636,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,758,000 after buying an additional 702,057 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,660,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,764,000 after buying an additional 627,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,075,000.

DFSD stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $48.50.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

