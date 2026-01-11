Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.9% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $30,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 192,929.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 760,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 760,142 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,636,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,758,000 after buying an additional 702,057 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,660,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,764,000 after buying an additional 627,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,075,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%
DFSD stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $48.50.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).
