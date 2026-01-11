Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 222,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $196.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

