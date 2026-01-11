MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.12.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

