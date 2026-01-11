MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Buys 1,102 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Equinix by 11.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 21.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total value of $3,960,076.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,328.22. This trade represents a 32.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 124 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.18, for a total value of $90,666.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,062.82. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,748 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $795.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $952.05.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $800.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $953.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $782.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.