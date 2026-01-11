Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 162.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 152.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $191.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $192.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

