Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.56 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher targets — Bank of America and other firms raised ratings/targets this week, shifting consensus toward Buy and boosting investor confidence. Bank of America upgrade

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher targets — Bank of America and other firms raised ratings/targets this week, shifting consensus toward Buy and boosting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Zacks moved REGN to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), highlighting expectations for continued earnings outperformance. Zacks upgrade

Zacks moved REGN to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), highlighting expectations for continued earnings outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Truist and other brokers raised price targets (Truist to $820), and aggregated analyst coverage (21?analyst notes) points to a more favorable fundamental outlook — a catalyst for momentum buyers. 21?analyst roundup

Truist and other brokers raised price targets (Truist to $820), and aggregated analyst coverage (21?analyst notes) points to a more favorable fundamental outlook — a catalyst for momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity has picked up around REGN, signaling elevated trader interest and potential for amplified short?term moves; direction is ambiguous. Unusual options activity

Unusual options activity has picked up around REGN, signaling elevated trader interest and potential for amplified short?term moves; direction is ambiguous. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces (REGN vs peers) provide valuation context but are not immediate catalysts. REGN vs ILMN analysis

Comparative analyst pieces (REGN vs peers) provide valuation context but are not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares at roughly $800 — a small dollar amount relative to market cap but sometimes triggers investor concern and short?term profit?taking. Insider sale SEC filing

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $796.55 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $738.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $767.00 to $768.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.