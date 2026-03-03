Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $10.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 407.64 and a current ratio of 407.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -95.24%.

In other news, Director Ralph F. Rosenberg sold 125,289 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $1,033,634.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 742.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3,904.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: KREF) is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

