Oric Pharmaceuticals Teases Key 2026 Catalysts, Phase 3 Plans for Prostate and Lung Cancer Drugs

Executives from Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) used a conference discussion to highlight near-term clinical catalysts for its two lead oncology programs and to outline how upcoming data could shape development plans in prostate and lung cancer.

Get alerts:

Company focus and clinical-stage pipeline

Management described Oric as a clinical-stage oncology company with a focus on prostate cancer, lung cancer, and breast cancer. The company has two programs in the clinic:

Rinzimetostat (formerly ORIC-944), an allosteric PRC2 inhibitor being evaluated in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in combination with androgen receptor (AR) inhibitors.

(formerly ORIC-944), an allosteric PRC2 inhibitor being evaluated in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in combination with androgen receptor (AR) inhibitors. Enosertinib, an EGFR inhibitor that the company said has shown high potency against both EGFR exon 20 alterations and PAK mutations, with an emphasis on central nervous system (CNS) activity.

Rinzimetostat: combinations, differentiation, and Phase 3 timing

Oric said rinzimetostat is being studied in prostate cancer in combination with apalutamide (Johnson & Johnson) and darolutamide (Bayer). The company said it completed dose exploration last year and moved into dose optimization, with the goal of starting its first Phase 3 study in the first half of this year.

In discussing differentiation, executives emphasized rinzimetostat’s mechanism as an allosteric PRC2 inhibitor that targets the complex through an EED-binding site, which they said naturally inhibits both EZH2 and EZH1. They argued this approach can have advantages because EZH1 overexpression may emerge when EZH2 is inhibited.

Management also highlighted drug-property attributes they believe support a “best-in-class” profile, including higher solubility and improved bioavailability. They said clinical pharmacokinetics have shown an approximately 20–24 hour half-life, which they contrasted with what they described as shorter half-lives (on the order of a few hours) seen with other PRC2 inhibitors.

Benchmarking against Pfizer and the MEVPRO-1 read-through

A key theme of the discussion was how Pfizer’s randomized data in the PRC2/EZH1 pathway has influenced investor perception of the class and, by extension, Oric’s program. Oric executives referenced Pfizer data presented at ASCO GU 2025, describing a progression-free survival (PFS) benefit and an increase in PSA response rates, and said those results “significantly de-risked the mechanism.” They also noted Pfizer’s Phase 3 study MEVPRO-1 is powered for a hazard ratio of 0.66 (rather than the 0.5 seen in earlier data), and said that achieving statistical significance at that level would be meaningful validation.

They cautioned that the timing of Pfizer’s MEVPRO-1 readout remains unclear beyond “in 2026,” and said it would be difficult to speculate on scenarios where the trial trends favorably but does not reach statistical significance. However, management suggested that if a miss were driven by tolerability-related discontinuations or dose interruptions, that could represent an area for Oric to differentiate.

On Oric’s own data, executives said cross-study comparisons should be made cautiously given small patient numbers, but they stated that early metrics such as PSA50 and PSA90 responses have been numerically consistent with, and potentially slightly higher than, Pfizer’s reported results. They also said rinzimetostat’s safety profile appeared more favorable in early data, with lower rates and severity of gastrointestinal tolerability issues and lower rates of hematologic toxicities they characterized as known on-target effects of PRC2 inhibition.

Upcoming rinzimetostat milestones and what Oric plans to show

Oric outlined three rinzimetostat milestones for this year:

Q1 update with data from approximately 20–25 patients in dose optimization.

with data from approximately 20–25 patients in dose optimization. Initiation of the first Phase 3 study in the first half of the year.

in the first half of the year. A program update in the second half of the year, with no additional detail provided.

For the Q1 update, Oric said the dataset will include one of two patient populations (post-AR inhibitors or post-abiraterone) and one of the two combinations (with apalutamide or darolutamide). The company said it plans to present PSA50 and PSA90 response rates, safety and tolerability, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) data, and an early look at durability using a landmark analysis around three to four months rather than mature PFS.

Management said the objective will be to show consistency with prior signals on PSA responses and safety, and to demonstrate that the landmark durability trends “in the right direction” without surprises.

Enosertinib: CNS activity and data-driven path to Phase 3

Turning to enosertinib, Oric emphasized CNS penetrance and activity as a primary point of differentiation in EGFR exon 20 and PAK-mutated settings. The company highlighted data it previously presented at ESMO Asia, stating that in first-line EGFR exon 20 and first-line PAK mutation cohorts it observed a 100% overall response rate among patients with measurable disease, including patients with untreated and active brain metastases. Management said brain metastases are common in this population and framed CNS activity as a significant unmet need.

Oric described multiple possible development paths in first-line EGFR exon 20, including monotherapy, a combination with amivantamab (citing complementary coverage and potential to address resistance mechanisms), and evaluation with chemotherapy from a safety standpoint. Executives said their decision-making will be driven by both Oric’s forthcoming updates in the second half of this year and expected competitor readouts. In PAK mutations, Oric said it is pursuing monotherapy and will similarly reassess relative differentiation after additional data.

On dosing, management said it is “highly confident” in 80 mg as the monotherapy recommended Phase 2 dose, citing extensive dose exploration across more than 170 patients and describing low discontinuation rates. They said 120 mg was explored as an upper-end dose but was associated with more dose reductions and tolerability issues, and they indicated efficacy appeared higher at 80 mg in their comparisons.

In closing remarks on investor focus, executives characterized rinzimetostat as having blockbuster potential even in a “base case” where it matches a competitor’s efficacy and tolerability, with additional upside if it differentiates on safety. For enosertinib, they described a “show me” requirement to demonstrate clear differentiation to justify moving forward into Phase 3.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. The firm is dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics designed to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumor oncology. Its research efforts focus on identifying novel targets and advancing precision medicines that can restore or enhance patient response when standard therapies fail.

The company’s pipeline features lead candidates such as ORIC-101, a selective, orally available antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 trials for patients with solid tumors who have acquired resistance to chemotherapy and hormonal agents.

Recommended Stories