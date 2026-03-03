Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

Saputo stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. Saputo has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

Saputo Inc, trading on OTC Markets under the symbol SAPIF, is a Canada?based dairy processor engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a broad array of dairy products. The company’s portfolio spans cheese, fluid milk, cultured products such as yogurt and sour cream, and a range of dairy ingredients including whey proteins and lactose. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Saputo serves both retail consumers and foodservice clients, supplying branded and private?label offerings in North America and beyond.

Founded in 1954 by the Saputo family, the company has grown from a single cheesemaking facility into one of the world’s largest dairy processors.

