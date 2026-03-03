Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

VFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $398.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Orville Bovenschen sold 61,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,233.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The trade was a 55.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 112,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 84,309 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc is a North American agricultural company specializing in greenhouse cultivation of fresh produce and cannabis. Through its wholly owned operations, the company grows a variety of high-quality vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers and sweet peppers, using controlled-environment agriculture techniques designed to maximize yield and sustainability. Village Farms leverages advanced climate and hydroponic systems to deliver consistent year-round supply to major grocery retailers across the United States and Canada.

In its produce segment, Village Farms operates large-scale greenhouse facilities in Texas and Canada.

