American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 558 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 29th total of 709 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of American Business Bank stock opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. American Business Bank has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $628.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) is a Southern California–based commercial bank that provides a broad range of financial services to small and mid-sized businesses. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the bank focuses on building long-term relationships with clients in industries such as real estate development, professional services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. Its regional footprint includes full-service offices across Los Angeles, Orange County, the Inland Empire, North County San Diego, and the Coachella Valley.

The bank’s core offerings encompass commercial real estate financing, construction and land development loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and working capital lines of credit.

