Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,198 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 29th total of 9,670 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHEXY. Zacks Research upgraded Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Adecco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. Adecco has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Adecco had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecco will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world’s largest staffing firms.

