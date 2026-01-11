Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,107,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,622,000 after buying an additional 703,903 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,660,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,271,000 after acquiring an additional 372,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,944,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,060,000 after acquiring an additional 231,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,120,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

