Head-To-Head Review: CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) versus Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF)

Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Free Report) and CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of CSLM Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advantagewon Oil and CSLM Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantagewon Oil 0 0 0 0 0.00 CSLM Acquisition 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

CSLM Acquisition has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 312.21%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than Advantagewon Oil.

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and CSLM Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A CSLM Acquisition 5.11% -16.64% 10.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and CSLM Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million 1.35 -$56.45 million ($0.47) -2.79

Advantagewon Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CSLM Acquisition.

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats Advantagewon Oil on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantagewon Oil

Advantagewon Oil Corporation provides energy solutions in Canada. It also offers mobility and EVs related solutions. Advantagewon Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

