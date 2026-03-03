Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,351 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the January 29th total of 15,864 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,495 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,495 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOCT traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $36.24. 117,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,285. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $192.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $61,000.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

