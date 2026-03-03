Identiv (INVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of INVE opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.37. Identiv has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) is a global provider of physical security and secure identification solutions, delivering hardware and software platforms that protect people, property and assets. Founded in 1969 through the establishment of Hirsch Electronics and later rebranded as Identiv in 2008, the company has evolved to address the convergence of physical and digital security in an increasingly connected world.

The company’s product portfolio spans RFID and NFC reader modules, smart card and credential technologies, access control hardware, secure IoT connectivity, and contactless identification solutions.

