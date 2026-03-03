Daktronics (DAKT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.93 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Daktronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Daktronics Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of DAKT stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Daktronics has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $28.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.
DAKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Daktronics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Daktronics, Inc (NASDAQ: DAKT) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electronic display systems, video boards, scoreboards and related control systems. Founded in 1968 in Brookings, South Dakota by Al Kurtenbach and Duane Sander, the company has built a reputation for delivering custom visual display solutions to a wide range of markets. Its product portfolio includes large-format LED video displays, programmable message centers, digital billboards, and audio-visual solutions tailored to sports venues, transportation authorities, retail environments and live event producers.
The company’s primary business activities encompass the engineering, fabrication and installation of display systems for customers around the world.
