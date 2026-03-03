Daktronics (DAKT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.93 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Daktronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Daktronics Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Daktronics has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $28.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,076,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,746,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,455,000 after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 163,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Daktronics by 399.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 408,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Daktronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Daktronics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc (NASDAQ: DAKT) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electronic display systems, video boards, scoreboards and related control systems. Founded in 1968 in Brookings, South Dakota by Al Kurtenbach and Duane Sander, the company has built a reputation for delivering custom visual display solutions to a wide range of markets. Its product portfolio includes large-format LED video displays, programmable message centers, digital billboards, and audio-visual solutions tailored to sports venues, transportation authorities, retail environments and live event producers.

The company’s primary business activities encompass the engineering, fabrication and installation of display systems for customers around the world.

Featured Articles

