Silvaco Group (SVCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Silvaco Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

SVCO opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Silvaco Group has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,303,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,555,049.18. This represents a 0.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walden C. Rhines acquired 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $52,531.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 105,918 shares in the company, valued at $424,731.18. The trade was a 14.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,100 shares of company stock worth $160,011. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvaco Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silvaco Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Silvaco Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Silvaco Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVCO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Silvaco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVCO

About Silvaco Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group, Inc is a provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company offers a suite of tools for process and device simulation, circuit design, verification, and physical implementation. Silvaco’s core product lines include technology computer-aided design (TCAD) for process modeling, SPICE circuit simulators for analog and digital analysis, and layout and parasitic extraction tools for physical verification.

In addition to its EDA software, Silvaco delivers semiconductor IP in areas such as memory compilers, interface IP (including USB, PCI Express and DDR), and embedded analog/mixed-signal cores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.