Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 39,984 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,078 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 253,457 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 21,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 66,526 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 15th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,059.06. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets from major banks (Scotiabank raised its target to $63; JPMorgan raised to $68) signal stronger analyst conviction and provide upside support for the stock. Scotiabank price target raised

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets from major banks (Scotiabank raised its target to $63; JPMorgan raised to $68) signal stronger analyst conviction and provide upside support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Independent research and media pieces (Zacks, MSN/other outlets) highlight strong copper markets, supply tightness and robust demand as drivers for FCX’s growth outlook. Those narratives bolster investor enthusiasm for mining/copper exposure. Zacks: FCX is a strong growth stock

Independent research and media pieces (Zacks, MSN/other outlets) highlight strong copper markets, supply tightness and robust demand as drivers for FCX’s growth outlook. Those narratives bolster investor enthusiasm for mining/copper exposure. Positive Sentiment: Options activity: notable call buying and heavy call-volume flows have been reported recently, consistent with bullish positioning by traders. Such flows can amplify short?term upside. Call options activity reported

Options activity: notable call buying and heavy call-volume flows have been reported recently, consistent with bullish positioning by traders. Such flows can amplify short?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus broker ratings skew positive (overall “Buy”), reflecting broad analyst support but also setting expectations that could be sensitive to execution or commodity price moves. Consensus Buy from brokerages

Consensus broker ratings skew positive (overall “Buy”), reflecting broad analyst support but also setting expectations that could be sensitive to execution or commodity price moves. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or announced securities?fraud class action suits and investor investigation notices against FCX (claims cover Feb 15, 2022–Sep 24, 2025). These filings create legal risk, potential defense costs and distraction that can weigh on sentiment. Levi & Korsinsky class action notice

Multiple law firms have filed or announced securities?fraud class action suits and investor investigation notices against FCX (claims cover Feb 15, 2022–Sep 24, 2025). These filings create legal risk, potential defense costs and distraction that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Several plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kirby McInerney, Gross Law Firm, etc.) are soliciting lead?plaintiff motions with a near?term deadline (Jan. 12), increasing the probability of consolidated litigation and potential recovery claims. That timetable raises short?term legal overhang. Robbins Geller / lead plaintiff deadline

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE FCX opened at $56.51 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

