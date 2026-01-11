Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Calavo Growers has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 0.7%

Calavo Growers stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $395.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Calavo Growers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW), founded in 1924 and headquartered in Santa Paula, California, is a global supplier and distributor of fresh avocados and perishable foods. The company partners with growers in key producing regions to source, ripen and package whole avocados for retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Calavo's commitment to quality and food safety underpins its position as a trusted link between growers and end-markets.

The company operates two segments: Fresh and Calavo Foods.

