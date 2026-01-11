PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.00.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: RCS) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income and capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments. The fund is managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), one of the world’s leading fixed income investment managers, and leverages PIMCO’s global research and risk-management platform to allocate across various credit sectors and interest rate environments.

The fund’s investment strategy is multi-sector and flexible, allowing the portfolio management team to adjust exposures among government securities, corporate bonds, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, high-yield debt, and emerging market instruments.

