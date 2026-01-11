PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PDI opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), one of the world’s largest fixed-income asset managers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PDI seeks to deliver attractive monthly income and capital appreciation by allocating across a broad array of global fixed-income markets.

The fund employs a dynamic, multi-sector approach, investing in a diversified mix of investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, emerging-market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and U.S.

