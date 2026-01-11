Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Posts Earnings Results

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $892.43 million during the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

Yaskawa Electric Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Yaskawa Electric stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Yaskawa Electric has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on YASKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yaskawa Electric to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yaskawa Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Yaskawa Electric Company Profile

Yaskawa Electric Corporation is a Japan?based manufacturer of industrial automation equipment, specializing in motion control technology, robotics, and drive systems. The company designs and produces a range of products that include AC and DC servo motors, inverters, programmable logic controllers, welding robots and general-purpose industrial robots. Its offerings are used across diverse sectors such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics to improve productivity, precision and energy efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Founded in 1915 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Yaskawa Electric has evolved from a regional motor repair shop into a global provider of factory automation and mechatronic solutions.

