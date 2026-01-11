CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 1.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $475.98 and last traded at $470.61. 2,393,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,849,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.87.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.10.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Key Stories Impacting CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.38, for a total value of $8,448,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,090,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,340,294.16. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total transaction of $398,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,849,868.58. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,395 shares of company stock valued at $36,920,217. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 394.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 205.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.50, a P/E/G ratio of 113.20 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.