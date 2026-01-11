Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF $CGCV Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,397,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,536,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 224,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 98,589 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 88,201 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCV opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.72. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

