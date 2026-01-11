Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,734,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,434,000 after buying an additional 236,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,068,000 after buying an additional 134,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,939,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,554,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,931,000 after acquiring an additional 319,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $165.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average of $155.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

