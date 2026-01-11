Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in PACCAR by 234.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 43.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.04.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $118.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.16. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

