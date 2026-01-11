SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in Belden Inc $BDC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,804,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,891,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 625,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,478,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 60,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter worth $6,110,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $372,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,359.07. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,200. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,050 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Belden Stock Down 0.8%

BDC stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.85. Belden Inc has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. Belden had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 8.57%.The business had revenue of $698.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high?performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

