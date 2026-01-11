HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 229.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $78.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

