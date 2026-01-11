Vornado Realty Trust $VNO Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 436.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $665,094,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,037 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 27,787.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,395 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,565,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,439,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 466,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $45.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 49.91%.The business had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Vornado Realty Trust

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a self?administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long?term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street?level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.