SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 17,289 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 267.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 101,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.9%

VRSK opened at $224.87 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.88 and its 200 day moving average is $250.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.03 per share, with a total value of $108,515.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $859,872.86. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and have sold 2,000 shares worth $442,317. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Rothschild Redb cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.