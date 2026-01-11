HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 63,356 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,356 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.4% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $22.16 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is -950.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 13,463 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $332,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $886,724.28. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 585,537 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,864. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

