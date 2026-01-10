Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 41,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a primary focus on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Jersey, the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market and trades over the counter in the United States under the ticker GUKYF. Its core business activity centers on the development and operation of the Shaikan oil field, one of the largest onshore discoveries in the region, alongside ongoing appraisal and exploration in adjacent blocks.

The company achieved a major milestone in 2009 with the discovery of the Shaikan field and commenced early production in 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.