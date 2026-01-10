VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 4,068,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 824,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.

