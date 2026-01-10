Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $310.95 and last traded at $310.95. Approximately 1,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.38.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.45.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft is a global life science and laboratory equipment supplier headquartered in Göttingen, Germany. The company designs, manufactures and markets instruments and consumables that support research, development and production of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines and other high-value biologics. Its customer base spans academic and governmental research institutions as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

Operations are structured into two core segments: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services.

