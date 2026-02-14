Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $677,000 Investment in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Globe Life by 5.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.5% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 24.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,317,092.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,943.24. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $4,406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,524.74. This represents a 38.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,129 shares of company stock worth $7,414,035 over the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE GL opened at $144.46 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $152.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

