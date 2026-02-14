1,687 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 581,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,456 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 133,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,732.7% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $683.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.24. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $700.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.44.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

