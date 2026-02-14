1,687 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 581,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,456 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 133,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,732.7% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $683.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.24. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $700.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.44.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.
The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.
