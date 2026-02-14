13,570 Shares in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF $DFSB Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 236.9% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Get Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DFSB opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities. DFSB was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.