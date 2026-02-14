Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $646,000 in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Popular by 2,158.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Popular by 3,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 63.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Up 0.5%

BPOP stock opened at $142.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.62. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $149.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $815.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 18.75%.During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BPOP

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $2,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 193,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,907,770. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alejandro M. Ballester sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $312,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,992.50. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,360 shares of company stock worth $3,265,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.